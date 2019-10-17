Yemi Osinbajo, Brain Box Of Buhari's Regime, Cabal Trying To Humiliate Him, Northern Youths Claim

A group, Northern Youth For United Nigeria, has warned against what it

described, "plots to oust Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a threat to

national unity".



The group said any such move against the vice president is

antithetical to civilized democracy and threatening to national unity.



Mohammed Bappare, leader of the group, told journalists in Yola,

Adamawa state, on Wednesday night that the northern youth group was

ready to resist any "power play aimed at humiliating Osinbajo".



Bappare said, "We are tracking and carefully reviewing unfolding

events within the ruling APC, particularly regarding moves against

Vice President Osinbajo.



"All the hullabaloo about the so-called alleged N90 billion FRIS money

linked to the VP simply betrays the desperation of a cabal.



"Some people have erroneously arrogated to themselves the right to

determine who becomes what, but we'll prove them wrong.



"Osinbajo, who is arguably the brain box of this government, cannot be

used and dumped.



"Besides, as young people, we must set the agenda for a united

Nigeria, that is why we are strongly supportive of the principle which

promotes the rotation of the central power.



"Nigeria is for all Nigerians and at this material time, we, the

youths from the north, believe that in 2023, power should move to the

southwest."