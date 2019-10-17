Yemi Osinbajo, Brain Box Of Buhari's Regime, Cabal Trying To Humiliate Him, Northern Youths Claim

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2019

 

A group, Northern Youth For United Nigeria, has warned against what it
described, "plots to oust Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a threat to
national unity".

The group said any such move against the vice president is
antithetical to civilized democracy and threatening to national unity.

Mohammed Bappare, leader of the group, told journalists in Yola,
Adamawa state, on Wednesday night that the northern youth group was
ready to resist any "power play aimed at humiliating Osinbajo".

Bappare said, "We are tracking and carefully reviewing unfolding
events within the ruling APC, particularly regarding moves against
Vice President Osinbajo.

"All the hullabaloo about the so-called alleged N90 billion FRIS money
linked to the VP simply betrays the desperation of a cabal.

"Some people have erroneously arrogated to themselves the right to
determine who becomes what, but we'll prove them wrong.

"Osinbajo, who is arguably the brain box of this government, cannot be
used and dumped.

"Besides, as young people, we must set the agenda for a united
Nigeria, that is why we are strongly supportive of the principle which
promotes the rotation of the central power.

"Nigeria is for all Nigerians and at this material time, we, the
youths from the north, believe that in 2023, power should move to the
southwest."

SaharaReporters, New York

