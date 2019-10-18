‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ Can Be Useful To Us, Says EFCC Boss, Magu

While speaking on collaboration between the EFCC and other nations, Magu said the agency had secured collaboration with ECOWAS member-states to aid in prosecution of cross-border crimes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2019

 

Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, has said that the agency is planning to rehabilitate young people engaged in Internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in Nigeria because they could be useful to the agency in future.

Magu stated this in Lagos on Thursday while delivering a paper at the third All Administrators National Conference of the Chartered Institute of Administration, according to a report by PUNCH.

He said, “So if you carry money from Nigeria and escape to Ghana, we will just call the men in Ghana and say, ‘arrange this man and keep him for me.

“This is what the ‘Yahoo-Yahoo boys’ like to do. But we are planning to rehabilitate them because they can be useful to us in future.”

 

