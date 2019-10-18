Border Closure: Ghana And Nigeria Agree On Temporary Import Corridor For Ghanaian Goods

Nigeria Cameroon border

Following a ban on all imports and exports by President Muhammadu Buhari, Ghana and Nigeria have agreed on the creation of a temporary corridor on Nigeria’s western border with Benin Republic where Ghanaian goods in transit can pass to avoid collateral damage arising from the closure of Nigeria’s borders with Benin.

Nigeria partially closed its borders with Benin in August 2019 to curb the spate of rice smuggling, which Africa’s most populous country said was threatening its attempt to boost local production.

The Ghanaian authorities are expected to provide further information on Ghanaian companies that do business in Nigeria, the goods and companies affected and those likely to be affected by the closure of the borders, Graphic Online reports.

The decisions were reached when the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Botchwey, and Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, held talks with their Nigerian counterparts on the border closure in Abuja.

While Botchwey met with Nigeria's Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, Kyerematen held discussions with the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said the Abuja meetings were aimed at discussing further ways of providing a path towards resolving the challenges facing Ghanaian companies and traders following the closure of the border.