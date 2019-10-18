Delta State Chief Judge, Customary Court of Appeal President Fingered In Abuse Of Office, Nepotism

The Nigerian Bar Association, Warri Branch, Delta state, has written a

petition against the Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro and the

President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Stella Ogene, for

allegedly appointing their family members as high court judges in the

state without following due process.



Challenging the appointment, the NBA, in a petition addressed to the

chairman, National Judicial Council, (NJC), Abuja, signed by Michael

Asugo, chairman and John Aruoture, secretary, accused the chief judge

of breaching the guidelines of the NJC for the appointment of judges.



The petition said, "By a letter dated 6th June 2019, the Nigerian Bar

Association, Warri branch was called upon by the Judicial Service

Commission of Delta State to comment on the suitability or otherwise

of thirty-six shortlisted persons for appointment as Judges of the

Delta State Judiciary.



"Prior to this letter, there was no notification to the branch or any

other branch of the NBA in Delta State as provided for in the National

Judicial Committee (NJC) guidelines for the appointment of judges.

Notwithstanding the lack of notification, by its letter dated 24th

June 2019, the branch forwarded its comments on the suitability or

otherwise of the short-listed persons for appointment as judicial

officers to the JSC.



"In the course of time, the branch became aware of some serious

deficiencies in the exercise such as lack of any assessment of the

intellectual suitability of the candidates, scrutiny of their records

such as cases conducted by them or judgments delivered by them, etc."



It added, "The screening of the short-listed candidates that was

conducted by the JSC on the 16th of July, 2019 was a sham that could

not possibly determine the suitability or otherwise of any candidate

for appointment as a judge of the high court.



"When the names of the persons allegedly picked for appointment

filtered into the public domain, it became clear that the list of

persons forwarded by the JSC for the consideration of the NJC is made

up of some handpicked candidates and the blood relations of the Chief

Judge of Delta State, Hon. Justice Marshal Umukoro and the President

of the Customary Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice S. O. N. Ogene.



"The NJC guidelines for the appointment of judges were designed to

ensure that only suitably qualified candidates are appointed as

judges. It was also designed to ensure that the process of appointment

is transparent and credible.



"However, contrary to the clear provisions of Rules 3(1)(a)(i) of the

NJC procedural rules (the “Guidelines”), no call was made for the

expression of interest by suitable candidates by way of public notice

placed on the website of the Judicial Service Commission/ Committee

concerned, Notice Board of the Courts and Notice Boards of Nigeria Bar

Association Branches.



"Contrary to rules 3(1)(a)(iii) of the guidelines, no letter was

written by the JSC to “the Chairman of every branch of the Nigerian

Bar Association in the state concerned, asking for nomination of

suitable candidates for the proposed judicial appointment and

requesting that he/she brings to the notice of suitable candidates the

call for expression of interest by each of them."



The NBA noted further, "This means that only a select few who are

highly connected were informed of the commencement of the process.

This cannot be the intendment of the rules referred to above. There

was also a flagrant disregard of the germane provisions of Rules

3(2)(3)(4)(6)(8) of the guidelines."



Following the petition, the association disclosed that it had rejected

the purported list generated and forwarded by the JSC to the NJC and

therefore called for an in-depth review of the entire exercise by the

NJC.