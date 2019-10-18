Group Petitions Court Over Aiteo's Alleged Refusal To Pay N259m Debt

The order comes following the company’s inability to pay a debt of N259m owed a Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based firm, Charlietam International Services Limited, between December 2017 and March 2019.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2019

 

A Port Harcourt, Rivers State-based firm, Charlietam International Services Limited, has petitioned the Federal High Court in Lagos, asking it to order the commencement of a wind-up proceeding against Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited, which acquired OML 29 oil bloc in Bayelsa State from Shell Petroleum Development Company in 2015, over its failure to pay a debt of N259m owed it.

The petition was filed through the firm's solicitors, Anthony Enyindah, Victor Okezie and Dr Dickson Omukoro of Ntephe Smith & Wills.

The petitioner is praying the court to wind-up the company on grounds of insolvency pursuant to sections 408 and 409(a) of the Company and Allied Matters Act.

In a six paragraph affidavit verifying the petition, Mr Unye Micah, Managing Director of Charlietam International Services Limited, affirmed that between December 2017 to March 2019, his company rendered services valued at ₦265m and was only paid the sum of ₦6m without payment advice, leaving an outstanding balance of N259m.

The petitioner averred that several demand letters, including those from its solicitors were sent to the company's Abuja and Lagos addresses, but Aiteo refused or failed to respond to any of the letters.

In the said letter, the petitioners demanded to be paid the amount owed and informed Aiteo of an impending legal action.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the petition by the court.


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Anambra Explosion: Another Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In South-Eastern Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI 'Yahoo Boys' Indictment: Court Jails Joseph Oyediran
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Delta State Chief Judge, Customary Court of Appeal President Fingered In Abuse Of Office, Nepotism
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME I Thought She Was A Goat, Says Husband Who Macheted Wife To Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Tinubu's Bullion Van: EFCC Requests Petitions Following Call To Investigate Buhari's Ally
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Free Speech Order DSS To Arrest Ango Abdullahi, Youth Group Tells Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME How Visitor Kidnapped Nigerian Family's One-year-old Boy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Oil Anambra Explosion: Another Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In South-Eastern Nigeria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption FBI 'Yahoo Boys' Indictment: Court Jails Joseph Oyediran
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Two University Students Murdered In Goodluck Jonathan's Hometown, Otuoke
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Government, NLC Agree On New Wage Implementation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Okechukwu Efobi, Former UK Met Policeman, Found Guilty Of Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Onitsha Fire: Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu Blame Incident On Negligence
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad