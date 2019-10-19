CBN Disbursed More Funds Than Previously Approved Under PAIF

According to figures published in its latest Financial Stabilisation Report, the CBN said it had given out ₦301.37bn under the scheme.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria has so far disbursed more money than it initially approved as loans to the electricity and airline industries under the Power and Aviation Intervention Fund. 

According to figures published in its latest Financial Stabilisation Report, the CBN said it had given out ₦301.37bn under the scheme. 

In its comprehensive disbursement guidelines and circulars, the apex institution said the sum to be dispensed under the scheme was ₦300bn.

The bank noted that ₦3.25bn “was disbursed to one project under the scheme in the second half of 2018, bringing cumulative disbursements to ₦301.37bn, of which ₦180.61bn was for 45 power projects and ₦120.76bn for 24 airline projects.” 

The CBN ₦13.35bn was repaid in the second half of 2018. According to the firm, total repayment made by the debtors stood at ₦145.52bn.

Another credit support extended to the power sector is the Nigerian Electricity Market Stabilisation Facility. 

The bank committed itself to provide ₦213bn to players in the electricity industry in 2013. 

The lender said it had as at December 2018, dispensed ₦183.09bn to companies in the electricity market.

“In the review period, the sum of ₦24.34bn was disbursed to 31 market participants, comprising one distribution company (DisCo), 18 generating companies (GenCos), six gas companies (GasCos) and six service providers. 

“Cumulatively, the sum of ₦183.09bn had been disbursed, of which ₦8.68bn had been repaid, resulting in total repayments of ₦30.46bn,” the report said.

Despite the N513bn loan given to the industry, the CBN had in 2017 created a payment assurance guarantee facility of N701bn to be paid to the Nigerian bulk Electricity trading company on behalf of distribution companies, who till the point of publishing this report still make poor remittances for the volume of megawatts purchased by NBET from generation companies.

The bank said, “₦176.78bn was disbursed under the facility to the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc during the review period. 

“Cumulatively, the amount disbursed stood at ₦534.10bn at end-December 2018.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Confab Delegate: Nigeria Loses Around N320 Billion To Gas Flaring
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business She Leads Africa Launches Pitch Competition For Female Entrepreneurs In Africa And The Diaspora
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Bayelsa Students Fault Dickson Over 100m Bursary Approval
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Business Dubai-Based Company Set To Launch Africa’s Largest Solar Plant
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Abdullahi Sends EFCC On Wild Goose Chase, Lands In Court For Lying
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption ICPC Recovers Constituency Tractors From Ex-Senator, Hands Them Over To Local Councils
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Jobs Court Stops NNPC Recruitment Over Age Requirement
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights IMN Calls For Dialogue With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Christianity There's No Kidnapping For Christ, Christian Association Tells Muslim Group
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu's Bullion Van: EFCC Requests Petitions Following Call To Investigate Buhari's Ally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS New Minimum Wage: Don't Increase Personal Income Tax, NLC Warns Buhari Regime
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Serial Killers, Fraudster Arrested In Osun -Police
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Border Closure: Ghana And Nigeria Agree On Temporary Import Corridor For Ghanaian Goods
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recruits 5,000 Soldiers To Combat Insecurity
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad