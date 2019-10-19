Court Stops NNPC Recruitment Over Age Requirement

A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the suspension of Nigerian

National Petroleum Corporation's ongoing job recruitment pending the

determination of a suit filed by Pelumi Olajengbesi.



According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Olajengbesi, a public

interest lawyer, commenced the enforcement of the fundamental rights

of all potential applicants to set aside the recruitment by the NNPC

on the ground that it was discriminatory.



The recruitment had disqualified Nigerians above the age of 28 from

applying for the vacant positions.



Olajengbesi had faulted the age criterion placed on the ongoing

recruitment of the NNPC noting that it violated section 3(e)(iv) of

the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure), 2009 which protected

the public interest of Nigerians



He had written to the then Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr.

Maikanti Baru, on March 26, threatening to drag the organisation to

court for placing discriminatory age requirements on qualified

Nigerians who would have applied for the jobs advertised by the

corporation.



The NNPC had invited applications from candidates for a number of

positions including trainees who must not be more than 28 years as of

December 31, 2018, and had graduated from a university or polytechnic

not earlier than 2014.



At the hearing on October 18, the applicant prayed the court to ensure

that justice was served on the unemployed Nigerians who needed to know

their stand in the matter.



“The matter has long been before the court and the rest of the matter

is at a stake and under Order 8 Rule 4 of the Article II of the

African Charter of Human and People’s Right (Ratification and

Enforcement) Act.



“I pray that the matter be heard together with the preliminary

objection filed by the respondents in the interest of justice,” the

applicant said.



When the matter was called up, the applicant’s counsel informed the

court that the respondent filed his counter on October 15, 2019.



In reply, the respondent informed the court that he was sick and had

surgery. The presiding judge, Justice Muhammed Tsoho informed the

respondent's counsel that his counter was not properly filed before

the court and had not been regularised.



The court in considering the urgent nature of the matter granted an

adjournment for the respondents to regularise their counter.



Tsoho, however, ordered that parties must maintain the status quo

pending the hearing of the substantive suit. He adjourned the matter

until October 29 for hearing.