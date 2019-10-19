Miyetti Allah Constitutes Committee To Flush Out Criminal Herders

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria has constituted a 15-man committee to flush out bad herders in the association.

Chairman of Nasarawa chapter, Mohammed Hussaini, made the disclosure during a meeting with Fulani natives on Saturday in Keana Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the decision to constitute the committee was necessitated by the activities of some bad elements among members of the association.

He said that the association would no longer fold its arms and allow some bad and unpatriotic elements tarnish its name.

He said, “All hands must be on deck to support the committee to fish out the bad elements among us in order to ensure peace in the state.

“There cannot be any meaningful development in the society without peace, hence our decision to contribute to the peace process.”