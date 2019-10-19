New Minimum Wage: Don't Increase Personal Income Tax, NLC Warns Buhari Regime

Ayuba Wabba, the President of the Nigerian Labour Congress has urged

the President Muhammadu Buhari regime not to increase personal income

tax, electricity tariff and prices of petroleum products after

agreeing on minimum wage for all levels of workers.



The government reached a consensus on the implementation of the new

minimum wage on Friday after long hours of consultation between the

parties.



A resolution was finally reached early yesterday when labour accepted

a 23.2 percent salary increase for workers on level 07; 20 percent for

those on level 08; 19 percent for level 09; 16 percent for levels 10

to 14 and 14 percent for levels 15 to 17.



Reacting to the agreement, the labour union president described the

signing of the agreement as a victory for Nigerian workers.



He said: “We want to thank all Nigerian workers and our affiliated

unions for their support, solidarity, and unity of purpose throughout

the difficult negotiations. It is heartwarming that the process was

eventually rewarding.



”We must say that, as always, we were disappointed by the antics of

those whose interest lies elsewhere than the common goal of protecting

and advancing the interest of ordinary Nigerian workers.



“We wish to emphasize that the hard-won salary adjustment will benefit

all categories of workers including those in the military and

para-military services. Apart from workers, the recent salary increase

will also benefit ordinary citizens, especially those in the informal

sector as the increase in the available disposable income of workers

will translate into a stronger purchasing power for our people.



“This will however only be sustainable if traders and providers of

essential services refrain from artificial inflation of the prices of

goods and services. It makes more sense to sell more at a stable price

than sell little or nothing at inflated prices. Certainly, we have

learnt from our past mistakes that inflation of prices with adjustment

in salaries is a roulette game in which the downtrodden masses are the

victims.



“We also call on the government to refrain from introducing

counter-productive economic policies and decisions that would erode

the recent wage gain achieved by workers. Any further increase in the

prices of petroleum products, electricity tariffs, and personal income

taxes would amount to collecting with the left hand what is given to

workers with the right hand. The leadership of organized labour will

resist such a move.



”Arising from our successful negotiation with the federal government,

it is expected that all employers of labour in the public sector must

ensure that all the necessary formalities for a smooth implementation

of the negotiated salaries based on the new national minimum wage are

carried out with immediate effect.



”While commending state governments that have already commenced

implementation of the new national minimum wage, we urge that the

implementation should be a product of collective bargaining process in

line with ILO Convention 98 on Organizing and Collective Bargaining.



”Furthermore, all employers of labour in the thirty-six states of the

federation and the Federal Capital Territory, as well as the organized

private sector, are expected to complete the implementation process of

the new national minimum wage and consequential wage adjustment

forthwith.



”State councils of the Nigeria Labour Congress are hereby directed to

offer leadership and work harmoniously with the TUC and JNPSNC and all

unions to ensure effective implementation of the new national minimum

wage and the consequential salary adjustment that must be reached

through a process of collective bargaining.”

