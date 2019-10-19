There's No Kidnapping For Christ, Christian Association Tells Muslim Group

“Criminals abound everywhere and in every religion, for MURIC to say a crime was perpetrated for Christ, is sheer mischief aimed at provoking Christians,” he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 19, 2019

 

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slammed the Muslim
Rights Concern (MURIC) over comment suggesting people are “kidnapping
for Christ”

Ishaq Akintola, director of MURIC, had condemned the kidnap of nine
children from Kano State. In his condemnation, the MURIC leader had
said: “kidnapping for Christ is disgusting, nauseating, wicked and
reprehensible.”

Reacting to this statement, Joseph Hayab, chairman of CAN in the
northern region, condemned Akintola’s statement, stating that
criminality abounds in every religion.

He said: “Criminals abound everywhere and in every religion, for MURIC
to say a crime was perpetrated for Christ, is sheer mischief aimed at
provoking Christians,” he said.

“How could a rational, sane and educated person, associate the action
of criminals to a religion? There are many instances where Christian
girls were abducted, forcefully converted to Islam and married off by
criminals in Northern Nigeria. In some of these cases,
 the police either refused to act or turned blind eyes.

“Will it be right to accuse all Muslims of the action of such
criminals? The answer is no.

“A particular group which belongs to a particular religious group has
always been alleged to be responsible for the rampant kidnappings and
banditry across the country, especially in the north, will it be right
to say that they are committing the crime to promote their tribe or
religion?

“We also have the case of Leah Sharibu who is still being held by Boko
Haram insurgents for refusing to denounce her Christian faith and
convert to Islam. No Christian has associated Muslims with such
criminal acts.

“If we have any witness against the culprits behind the abduction, we
will join hands with the people of Kano to testify against him or them
in court,” he said.

“There is nothing like kidnapping for Christ. This evil kidnapper or
child trafficker, knowing that he did not carry away the children for
religion gave them new tribal names, MURIC should note.

“CAN northern states, therefore, condemned anybody carrying people's
children away and supports security agencies to investigate the matter
and prosecute the culprits. The abduction of children is a criminal
offence. MURIC can call whoever is found doing that whatever name they
like, but don’t associate criminality with Christ.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sexually Abused And Sodomized Children Inside The Maiduguri Maximum Security Prison
CRIME UPDATED: Sodomy Of Children In Maiduguri Prison And ICRC’s Conspiracy Of Silence (Part 2)
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Okechukwu Efobi, Former UK Met Policeman, Found Guilty Of Gross Misconduct
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Raping Three-year-old Girl In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME How Visitor Kidnapped Nigerian Family's One-year-old Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Government, NLC Agree On New Wage Implementation
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption ‘Yahoo-Yahoo Boys’ Can Be Useful To Us, Says EFCC Boss, Magu
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Travel Border Closure: Ghana And Nigeria Agree On Temporary Import Corridor For Ghanaian Goods
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Tinubu's Bullion Van: EFCC Requests Petitions Following Call To Investigate Buhari's Ally
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Drugs One Out Of Seven Nigerians Use Psychoactive Substance –Gen Buba Marwa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Disperse Shiite Protesters With Gunshots In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Inmates Of Katsina Torture Centre Reunited With Families
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News CBN’s Directives Weakening Its Confidence, Says Analysts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Group Petitions Court Over Aiteo's Alleged Refusal To Pay N259m Debt
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME My 72-year-old Father, Brother Raped, Impregnated Me, Says Teenager
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kogi Assembly Impeaches Deputy Governor
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad