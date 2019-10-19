There's No Kidnapping For Christ, Christian Association Tells Muslim Group

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slammed the Muslim

Rights Concern (MURIC) over comment suggesting people are “kidnapping

for Christ”



Ishaq Akintola, director of MURIC, had condemned the kidnap of nine

children from Kano State. In his condemnation, the MURIC leader had

said: “kidnapping for Christ is disgusting, nauseating, wicked and

reprehensible.”



Reacting to this statement, Joseph Hayab, chairman of CAN in the

northern region, condemned Akintola’s statement, stating that

criminality abounds in every religion.



He said: “Criminals abound everywhere and in every religion, for MURIC

to say a crime was perpetrated for Christ, is sheer mischief aimed at

provoking Christians,” he said.



“How could a rational, sane and educated person, associate the action

of criminals to a religion? There are many instances where Christian

girls were abducted, forcefully converted to Islam and married off by

criminals in Northern Nigeria. In some of these cases,

the police either refused to act or turned blind eyes.



“Will it be right to accuse all Muslims of the action of such

criminals? The answer is no.



“A particular group which belongs to a particular religious group has

always been alleged to be responsible for the rampant kidnappings and

banditry across the country, especially in the north, will it be right

to say that they are committing the crime to promote their tribe or

religion?



“We also have the case of Leah Sharibu who is still being held by Boko

Haram insurgents for refusing to denounce her Christian faith and

convert to Islam. No Christian has associated Muslims with such

criminal acts.



“If we have any witness against the culprits behind the abduction, we

will join hands with the people of Kano to testify against him or them

in court,” he said.



“There is nothing like kidnapping for Christ. This evil kidnapper or

child trafficker, knowing that he did not carry away the children for

religion gave them new tribal names, MURIC should note.



“CAN northern states, therefore, condemned anybody carrying people's

children away and supports security agencies to investigate the matter

and prosecute the culprits. The abduction of children is a criminal

offence. MURIC can call whoever is found doing that whatever name they

like, but don’t associate criminality with Christ.”