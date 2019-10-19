There's No Kidnapping For Christ, Christian Association Tells Muslim Group

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has slammed the Muslim
Rights Concern (MURIC) over comment suggesting people are “kidnapping
for Christ”
Ishaq Akintola, director of MURIC, had condemned the kidnap of nine
children from Kano State. In his condemnation, the MURIC leader had
said: “kidnapping for Christ is disgusting, nauseating, wicked and
reprehensible.”
Reacting to this statement, Joseph Hayab, chairman of CAN in the
northern region, condemned Akintola’s statement, stating that
criminality abounds in every religion.
He said: “Criminals abound everywhere and in every religion, for MURIC
to say a crime was perpetrated for Christ, is sheer mischief aimed at
provoking Christians,” he said.
“How could a rational, sane and educated person, associate the action
of criminals to a religion? There are many instances where Christian
girls were abducted, forcefully converted to Islam and married off by
criminals in Northern Nigeria. In some of these cases,
the police either refused to act or turned blind eyes.
“Will it be right to accuse all Muslims of the action of such
criminals? The answer is no.
“A particular group which belongs to a particular religious group has
always been alleged to be responsible for the rampant kidnappings and
banditry across the country, especially in the north, will it be right
to say that they are committing the crime to promote their tribe or
religion?
“We also have the case of Leah Sharibu who is still being held by Boko
Haram insurgents for refusing to denounce her Christian faith and
convert to Islam. No Christian has associated Muslims with such
criminal acts.
“If we have any witness against the culprits behind the abduction, we
will join hands with the people of Kano to testify against him or them
in court,” he said.
“There is nothing like kidnapping for Christ. This evil kidnapper or
child trafficker, knowing that he did not carry away the children for
religion gave them new tribal names, MURIC should note.
“CAN northern states, therefore, condemned anybody carrying people's
children away and supports security agencies to investigate the matter
and prosecute the culprits. The abduction of children is a criminal
offence. MURIC can call whoever is found doing that whatever name they
like, but don’t associate criminality with Christ.”