147 Abused Victims Found Inside Illegal Islamic Centre In Kaduna

The Nigerian police have raided another illegal Islamic rehabilitation

centre in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.



The rescued victims have been evacuated to Hajj Camp in the Mando area

of the state capital for profiling and medical attention.



After the exercise, the state government promised to reunite the

victims with their families.



The illegal facility was discovered by security operatives in Igabi

Local Government Area of the state.



About 147 victims with some of them in chains were rescued from the

facility popularly known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.



Among those rescued included 22 females and four foreigners while the

owner of the centre was whisked away by security operatives for

interrogation.