147 Abused Victims Found Inside Illegal Islamic Centre In Kaduna

The rescued victims have been evacuated to Hajj Camp in the Mando area of the state capital for profiling and medical attention.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

The Nigerian police have raided another illegal Islamic rehabilitation
centre in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.

The rescued victims have been evacuated to Hajj Camp in the Mando area
of the state capital for profiling and medical attention.

After the exercise, the state government promised to reunite the
victims with their families.

The illegal facility was discovered by security operatives in Igabi
Local Government Area of the state.

About 147 victims with some of them in chains were rescued from the
facility popularly known as Malam Niga’s Rehabilitation Centre.

Among those rescued included 22 females and four foreigners while the
owner of the centre was whisked away by security operatives for
interrogation.

