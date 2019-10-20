About 800,000 Nigerian Children Died Before Age 5 -Study

b

About 800,000 Nigerian children have died before they clocked five

years, says a new report.



The recent study showed that Nigeria had the highest number of

under-five child mortality among low and middle-income countries, as

about 789,037 children die before their fifth birthday.



The report published by the Institute for Health Metrics and

Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington’s School of

Medicine, looked at countries where more than 90 percent of child

deaths occurred in 2017.



The study, which also revealed that about 15, 000 children die every

day worldwide, showed that despite progress made in achieving the

United Nations’ target for child survival by countries, about 789, 037

children died before age five in 2017 as compared to 1,011,620 deaths

in 2000.



The study showed that the likelihood of a child reaching age five

varies nearly four-fold among local government areas in Nigeria, with

the highest mortality rate in 2017 in Garki, Abuja (195.1:1000 live)

and the lowest in Egor, Nasarawa state (52.0:1000).