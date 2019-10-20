Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him

The Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Isa Rambo, has been kidnapped by gunmen around Kaduna.

It was revealed that Rambo, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday evening.

A senior officer told PUNCH, “He was kidnapped around Kaduna and was on his way to Jos along with his driver when they were attacked and whisked away.

"The kidnappers have made contact with us and are demanding a ransom of N50m.”

The victim is the second senior police officer to be abducted in the last three months.

In August, a Divisional Police Officer in Delta State identified as Okoro was abducted and released after a ransom of N3m was paid but the police denied the incident.

The Abuja-Kaduna Expressway has witnessed unprecedented kidnappings in recent times, forcing many to opt for trains rather than road transportation.

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said he was not aware of the incident.