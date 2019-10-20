Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him

It was revealed that Rambo, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday evening. The victim is the second senior police officer to be abducted in the last three months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

 

The Area Commander, Suleja Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Mr Isa Rambo, has been kidnapped by gunmen around Kaduna.

It was revealed that Rambo, who is an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State, on Saturday evening.

A senior officer told PUNCH, “He was kidnapped around Kaduna and was on his way to Jos along with his driver when they were attacked and whisked away. 

"The kidnappers have made contact with us and are demanding a ransom of N50m.”

The victim is the second senior police officer to be abducted in the last three months.

In August, a Divisional Police Officer in Delta State identified as Okoro was abducted and released after a ransom of N3m was paid but the police denied the incident.

The Abuja-Kaduna Expressway has witnessed unprecedented kidnappings in recent times, forcing many to opt for trains rather than road transportation. 

When contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said he was not aware of the incident. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Gunmen Receive N.7 Million Ransom To Release Kidnapped Nigerian Pastor
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Serial Killers, Fraudster Arrested In Osun -Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Christianity There's No Kidnapping For Christ, Christian Association Tells Muslim Group
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
CRIME 147 Abused Victims Found Inside Illegal Islamic Centre In Kaduna
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Abdullahi Sends EFCC On Wild Goose Chase, Lands In Court For Lying
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights IMN Calls For Dialogue With Nigerian Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Lion Escapes From Cage In Nigerian Zoo, Residents Live In Fear
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Jobs Court Stops NNPC Recruitment Over Age Requirement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Recovers Constituency Tractors From Ex-Senator, Hands Them Over To Local Councils
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Railway Director Physically Assaults Medical Doctor In Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Army Recruits 5,000 Soldiers To Combat Insecurity
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Money How Buhari Spent 80% Of Abacha Loot -President's Aide
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Hannatu Musawa The Cat And Mouse Game Of The Nigerian Ports Authority And BUA International Limited By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Constitutional Vandalism In Kogi State Must End Now By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Dele Giwa's Assassination: Nigeria Has Eaten Her Cake! By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad