Four Soldiers Killed By Terrorists In Borno

Several troops were also injured and four trucks were lost to the militants, a soldier said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

At least four Nigerian soldiers and a militia fighter were killed in clashes with IS-aligned jihadists in Borno State, security sources told AFP on Sunday.

Fighting erupted late on Saturday when troops ambushed a convoy of the Islamic State West Africa Province near Jakana Village, 42 kilometres from the state capital, Maiduguri.

The jihadists were riding in pick-up trucks fitted with machine guns according to a source, who confirmed the death toll.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Nigerian military said seven jihadists were killed and eight injured when their vehicle hit a landmine during a clash near Jakana on Friday.

The improvised explosive device had been planted by the jihadists, army spokesman Colonel Aminu Iliyasu was quoted as saying.

The decade-long conflict, which spilt into Nigerian neighbours — Niger, Chad and Cameroon — has killed at least 35,000 people and forced some two million to flee their homes in Nigeria alone.

 

