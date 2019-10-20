Niger Delta Youths Spoiling For A Fight Over Mismanaged N67 Million By Leadership

A crisis is rocking the Isoko National Youths Assembly, (INYA), Delta

state, following accusation and counter-accusation of embezzlement

running into several millions of naira from oil companies operating in

the area by the leadership of the body.



The crisis which started a few days ago had split the body, leading to

the suspension of the association's second vice president, Kelvin

Apar-Itesah and counter suspension of its president, Ovie Umuakpo, a

lecturer at the college of education in Warri.



Speaking on the suspension of the second vice president said to have

been orchestrated by the president, members of the association

disclosed that Apar-Itesah, on an alleged monthly salary of N100,000,

secret financial dealings with oil companies, government officials and

other benefits, had planned to unseat the association's head, Umuakpo.



Amos Ogbokor-Etaluku, secretary-general of the Isoko National Youth

Assembly, in a statement, announced the suspension of the second vice

president, Apar-Itesah, accusing him of gross misconduct and

insubordination among others.



The statement said, "The general public especially youths, traditional

rulers, leaders of Isoko descent as well as government and private

institutions, is by this publication, notified that Mr. Kelvin

Apar-Itesah, Second Vice President, Isoko National Youth Assembly has

been suspended indefinitely.



"After careful deliberations and considerations of issues against him,

bordering on gross misconduct and insubordination, attempted but

failed coup, in connivance with enemies of the government and

attempting to harvest signatures of other executives over false and

unsubstantiated claims to unseat Mr. President, Ovie Umuakpo."



A member of the group, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told

SaharaReporters that the leadership of the association collected

millions of naira from oil companies and the Delta State Oil Producing

Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and shared the funds among

themselves.



"One the body gets cash from DESOPADEC and oil companies, the likes of

one Ogorugba, Obe, few individuals and some so-called leaders in Isoko

usually get their shares from the youth body without doing anything.

These persons will threaten and tax the youth body and in most cases

blackmailed the body to get stipends," the member said.



Meanwhile in a counter suspension letter against Umuakpo, signed by

its spokesman, copying the state governor, commissioner of police,

director of Department of State Services, traditional rulers, all

state and federal elected political representatives, accused Umuakpo

of "reckless embezzlement, high-handedness and gross conduct".



The statement claimed that the embattled youth president was suspended

following his inability to account for N67 million reportedly

collected on behalf of the Isoko National Youths Assembly (INYA),

gross misconduct, embezzlement and misappropriations of funds running

into some millions of naira.



"Calculated plan to misspend the sum of N200,000 security fund,

N200,000 special interest fund, N200,000.00 running cost, N440,000.00

clans fund, N200,000 self social security fund and other funds to the

tune of N1.7 million on monthly basis as well as running the body as

his private estate to the detriment of members.



"The deliberate act of the president to divert Isoko National Youths

Assembly (INYA)s fund into his personal first bank account is illegal,

unlawful and unconstitutional, null and void ab initio. The

president's inappropriate account for the sum of N67 million collected

on behalf Isoko National Youths Assembly (INYA) is absolute gross

misconduct, embezzlement, and misappropriations of funds.



"Umuakpo spent over N5000,000 for Christmas gifts and the executive

were sharing two baskets of rice is pure corrupt practices and even

more evil. Umuakpo was receiving N250,000 from Heritage Oil Company

for over one year now until a court case was instituted against him by

the first legal adviser which put a stop to the collection in the last

two months," the statement alleged.