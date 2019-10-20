Niger Delta Youths Spoiling For A Fight Over Mismanaged N67 Million By Leadership

A crisis is rocking the Isoko National Youths Assembly, (INYA), Delta
state, following accusation and counter-accusation of embezzlement
running into several millions of naira from oil companies operating in
the area by the leadership of the body.
The crisis which started a few days ago had split the body, leading to
the suspension of the association's second vice president, Kelvin
Apar-Itesah and counter suspension of its president, Ovie Umuakpo, a
lecturer at the college of education in Warri.
Speaking on the suspension of the second vice president said to have
been orchestrated by the president, members of the association
disclosed that Apar-Itesah, on an alleged monthly salary of N100,000,
secret financial dealings with oil companies, government officials and
other benefits, had planned to unseat the association's head, Umuakpo.
Amos Ogbokor-Etaluku, secretary-general of the Isoko National Youth
Assembly, in a statement, announced the suspension of the second vice
president, Apar-Itesah, accusing him of gross misconduct and
insubordination among others.
The statement said, "The general public especially youths, traditional
rulers, leaders of Isoko descent as well as government and private
institutions, is by this publication, notified that Mr. Kelvin
Apar-Itesah, Second Vice President, Isoko National Youth Assembly has
been suspended indefinitely.
"After careful deliberations and considerations of issues against him,
bordering on gross misconduct and insubordination, attempted but
failed coup, in connivance with enemies of the government and
attempting to harvest signatures of other executives over false and
unsubstantiated claims to unseat Mr. President, Ovie Umuakpo."
A member of the group, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told
SaharaReporters that the leadership of the association collected
millions of naira from oil companies and the Delta State Oil Producing
Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC) and shared the funds among
themselves.
"One the body gets cash from DESOPADEC and oil companies, the likes of
one Ogorugba, Obe, few individuals and some so-called leaders in Isoko
usually get their shares from the youth body without doing anything.
These persons will threaten and tax the youth body and in most cases
blackmailed the body to get stipends," the member said.
Meanwhile in a counter suspension letter against Umuakpo, signed by
its spokesman, copying the state governor, commissioner of police,
director of Department of State Services, traditional rulers, all
state and federal elected political representatives, accused Umuakpo
of "reckless embezzlement, high-handedness and gross conduct".
The statement claimed that the embattled youth president was suspended
following his inability to account for N67 million reportedly
collected on behalf of the Isoko National Youths Assembly (INYA),
gross misconduct, embezzlement and misappropriations of funds running
into some millions of naira.
"Calculated plan to misspend the sum of N200,000 security fund,
N200,000 special interest fund, N200,000.00 running cost, N440,000.00
clans fund, N200,000 self social security fund and other funds to the
tune of N1.7 million on monthly basis as well as running the body as
his private estate to the detriment of members.
"The deliberate act of the president to divert Isoko National Youths
Assembly (INYA)s fund into his personal first bank account is illegal,
unlawful and unconstitutional, null and void ab initio. The
president's inappropriate account for the sum of N67 million collected
on behalf Isoko National Youths Assembly (INYA) is absolute gross
misconduct, embezzlement, and misappropriations of funds.
"Umuakpo spent over N5000,000 for Christmas gifts and the executive
were sharing two baskets of rice is pure corrupt practices and even
more evil. Umuakpo was receiving N250,000 from Heritage Oil Company
for over one year now until a court case was instituted against him by
the first legal adviser which put a stop to the collection in the last
two months," the statement alleged.