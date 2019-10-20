Nigerian Government Earmarks $1.61bn For 24-hour Power Supply —TCN

“The total amount that we are going to pay for compensation across the country is about N32bn and the total project cost is $1.61bn. The project will be supported by various international donors.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

The Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Alhaji Usman Gur, has said the government in collaboration with international donor agencies has set aside over $1.61bn to ensure constant power supply in the country.

Gur, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the TCN, revealed this on Sunday in Kano State while briefing journalists at the Kumbotso power sub-station, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He stated that the project will be carried out under the Transmission Rehabilitation Expansion Programme.

He said, “We are rehabilitating and expanding to degree 20, 000 Mega Watts by 2022 across the country.

“The total amount that we are going to pay for compensation across the country is about N32bn.

“And the total project cost is $1.61bn. The project will be supported by various international donors.”

