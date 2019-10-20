No Hiding Place For Female Genital Mutilation Perpetrators In Nigeria, UK, Other Nations -CPS

Suspects accused of allowing female genital mutilation to be carried

out can face prosecution in the United Kingdom, regardless of where in

the world the procedure took place, says the Crown Prosecution

Service.



Following on from the first-ever UK conviction for FGM in February

this year, which saw a woman sentenced to 11 years in prison for FGM

offences, the CPS said it had expanded its guidance to help

prosecutors and police successfully bring more perpetrators to

justice.



The refreshed guidance also gives clarity on the line between

so-called “designer vagina” operations and FGM to guide prosecutors,

given the rise in popularity in these procedures.



Jaswant Narwal of the CPS said: “Female genital mutilation is a

sickening offence that can have a serious lifelong physical and

emotional impact on victims.



“We want to send a strong message that this crime does not have to be

carried out in the UK for people to be prosecuted by the CPS - we will

seek justice for people affected by this horrific practice. There is

no hiding place.



“We hope this new guidance will give victims, police, and prosecutors

the confidence and practical guidance they need to bring more

perpetrators of this traumatic abuse to justice.”



According to the CPS, the new guidance introduces a series of

practical updates that are informed by CPS’ experience prosecuting

these offences.



It includes extra guidance to investigators on which types of expert

evidence can be secured to help build a robust prosecution case to

bring before the courts, considering pathology, gynaecology, and

expert evidence of ritual and religion.



Furthermore, the guidance offers clarity on the position of genital

piercing and genital cosmetic surgery under FGM legislation.



"In theory, some cosmetic vaginal surgery, such as labiaplasty, could

fall under the definition of FGM provided for by the 2003 Act.

Although there have been no prosecutions, the guidance has been

updated to direct prosecutors to consider whether the medical

exceptions provided for by the 2003 Act apply in cases of labiaplasty

or piercing.



"If they do not, prosecutors should go on to consider public interest

factors, including the age of the victim, whether they provided fully

informed and free consent, the level of physical or mental harm caused

and the impact on the individual’s quality of life now and in the

future.



"The guidance confirms that piercing female genitalia will not usually

amount to FGM," a recent statement by the CPS disclosed.



It added that advice on ways to support victims of FGM through the

criminal justice system had also been updated.



It includes further direction on discussing Special Measures at an

early stage in all FGM cases where the victim is to give evidence, the

selection of interpreters who have a complete understanding of the

language and dialect of the victim and their culture, and that

cross-examination is performed in a sensitive manner.