Ondo Road Accident Leaves Five Persons Dead, Two Injured

At least five persons lost their lives while two others were left seriously injured after a road accident involving a car and truck on Sunday along the Ondo-Ore Expressway.

The accident, which took place at Awoyaya Junction, involved a private Sharon Volkswagen car with registration number KTU 706 BW said to be travelling from Onitsha to Ile-Ife; and a heavy-duty truck.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Ondo State, Rotimi Adeleye, who confirmed the tragedy to Channels Television, added that two others sustained injuries, while a little boy escaped unhurt.

Adeleye revealed that the accident must have been caused by speeding and poor visibility.

He said the bodies had been deposited at the morgue, while those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at a hospital.