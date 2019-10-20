One Killed During Attack On Kogi Governorship Candidate’s Convoy

Uhiene was killed by thugs believed to be supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 20, 2019

A man named Yusuf Seidu Uhiene has been killed after hoodlums attacked the convoy of governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kogi, Mr Musa Wada, on Saturday.

In a statement, the Deputy Director, Public Communication of the PDP in the state, Austin Okai, said the spate of attacks was becoming a threat to the conduct of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi.

Okai disclosed that Uhiene was killed by thugs believed to be supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

According to him, two other PDP supporters, Nasiru Sule and Ilemona, sustained serious injuries during the attack.

He said, “Our candidate, Engr Musa Wada, was in Anyigba to attend the Kogi East PDP stakeholders meeting.

“Between the main road and Harbour bay, the venue of the meeting, APC thugs unleashed mayhem on our supporters killing one and injuring two others.”

