Seven Terrorists Killed, Eight Crippled By Own IEDs In Borno –Army

The Nigerian Army has said that seven terrorists died when their vehicle stepped on Improvised Explosive Devices they planted for troops in Lamba’a forest along Jakana-Mainok road in Borno, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, adding that eight other terrorists were crippled by the IEDs.

He said, “The incident was a clear case that can be best described as a tactical boomerang as a vehicle belonging to the terrorists stepped on an IED they planted against troops in the area.”

Iliyasu also disclosed that a syndicate specialised in smuggling smoked fish from the Lake Chad region for sale in some parts of Nigeria was busted by the troops.

He said the proceeds from the sales are believed to be channelled into the procurement of food stuff, groceries, drugs, toiletries, vehicle spare parts and other items for the sustenance of the terrorists’ activities.

He added, “Relatedly, troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, while acting on intelligence, raided the residence of some suspected illegal fish smugglers near Water Board Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State.

“Four suspects were arrested and 16 sacks of smoked fish concealed in a room were recovered.

“In a similar operation conducted by troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole on October 10, intercepted nine vehicles loaded with smoked fish consignments at Bukarti in Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe en-route Hadejia in Jigawa.

“Consequently, 18 suspects including drivers, conductors, mechanics and agents were also apprehended.”