13 Nigerian Girls Arrested In Ghana For Alleged Prostitution

It was gathered that the arrest was made possible by the police with the help of the military in the Tamale Metropolis.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

 

No fewer than 13 Nigerian girls have been arrested in Tamale, capital city of the Northern Region of Ghana, for alleged prostitution.

According to Daily Guide, the girls caught are being scrutinised at the Ghana Immigration Service office.

Most of the girls were said to have being forced to engage in prostitution by their masters, who brought them to Ghana.

The girls also claim that they were lured into the country with the impression that they were coming to work as sales girls.

According to them, they are forced to sleep with men daily and render account to their masters, adding that they were maltreated each time they failed to render the accounts.

E. Kofi Owusu, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration in Northern Region, Ghana, said the GIS will look into the circumstances under which the girls came into the country.

He added that the girls will be transported to Accra for further investigations to be conducted by the Immigration Service.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

