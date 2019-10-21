Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government

Counsel to the EFCC, Nnaemeka Omewa, had sought an order for the interim forfeiture of the properties located on 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has ordered the temporary forfeiture of properties belonging to Bukola Saraki, former Senate President of Nigeria.

The two properties located at the Ikoyi area of the state were forfeited to the Nigerian Government following an ex-parte order by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He had told the court that they were acquired through “proceeds of unlawful activities”. See Also Corruption Saraki Under Strict EFCC Surveillance As His Houses Are Seized 0 Comments 5 Months Ago

Part of the reliefs sought by the EFCC included: “An order of the court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria landed property with appurtenances situate, lying and known as No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity.”

