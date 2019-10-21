Driver Unconscious After NURTW Officials Cause Car Crash In Ogun

The accident, which occurred along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway on Monday, also saw four others in the vehicle sustaining serious injuries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

 

A commercial driver is currently battling for his life at a hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State, after an accident caused by some officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The accident, which occurred along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway on Monday, also saw four others in the vehicle sustaining serious injuries.

One of the victims, Festus, told SaharaReporters that the incident has left many of them with pains and trauma. 

He said, “On our way back from court, we boarded a cab in front old brewery heading to Ifo.

“Soon we noticed officials of NURTW, Olomore Branch, chasing our vehicle with bikes and in the process our driver lost control of the wheel and it summersaulted.

“The driver is presently unconscious.”

As at the time of filing this report, the victims are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Travel Ondo Road Accident Leaves Five Persons Dead, Two Injured
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Railway Director Physically Assaults Medical Doctor In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Seven People Killed In Edo Governor Obaseki’s Convoy Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money IMF Lauds Nigeria Over Border Closure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money USSD Charge: Minister of Communication Calls For Discontinuation By Network Providers
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Lion Captured After Escape From Kano Zoo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections One Killed During Attack On Kogi Governorship Candidate’s Convoy
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Woman Bites, Brutalizes 4-year-old Niece With Hot Knife, Blames Devil After Arrest
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ojukwu About To Rule On Sowore Bail Variation Application
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerian Government Earmarks $1.61bn For 24-hour Power Supply —TCN
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad