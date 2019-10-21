Driver Unconscious After NURTW Officials Cause Car Crash In Ogun

A commercial driver is currently battling for his life at a hospital in Abeokuta, Ogun State, after an accident caused by some officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The accident, which occurred along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway on Monday, also saw four others in the vehicle sustaining serious injuries.

One of the victims, Festus, told SaharaReporters that the incident has left many of them with pains and trauma.

He said, “On our way back from court, we boarded a cab in front old brewery heading to Ifo.

“Soon we noticed officials of NURTW, Olomore Branch, chasing our vehicle with bikes and in the process our driver lost control of the wheel and it summersaulted.

“The driver is presently unconscious.”

As at the time of filing this report, the victims are still receiving treatment at the hospital.