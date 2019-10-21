Lagos, France Partner On Climate Change

The Lagos State Government and France have held talks on how to tackle issues around climate change in the city.

At a conference held at the Alliance Française, Lagos, on Monday, the French Government highlighted their involvement in sustainable urban development in Nigeria through public and private investments, adding that they would remain committed to fighting climate change across the globe.

France underlined that sustainability entails not only climate smartness but also making cities welcoming for all through access to basic services and well-designed public spaces.

Participants at the climate conference acknowledged the necessity to share and promote solutions across the public and private sectors to make cities more sustainable.