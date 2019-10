The Federal High Court in Abuja will today hear Omoyele Sowore's application for bail variation.

Sowore, who was arraigned on a four-count charge ranging from insulting President Muhammadu Buhari to money laundering, was given bail condition of paying N150 million and had his movement restricted to Abuja.

Mr Femi Falana (SAN), who is representing Sowore, had described the conditions attached to his bail as “stringent”.