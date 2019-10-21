Niger Delta Women, Youth Tackle Divisional Police Officer Over Escape Of Two Notorious Criminals

Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, Anthony Ogbogbo, the President-General, Nicholas Areh, women leaders, youth leaders, vigilante groups and other sons and daughters of the community marched to the police station in anger

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

Niger Delta women and youth in Ozoro community, Delta State, on Monday marched against the Divisional Police Officer of the area, CSP Samuel Oghenedoro, for allegedly freeing two notorious criminals under his watch.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a leader in the community, who pleaded anonymity, said, “These two notorious criminals had been terrorising Ozoro community and environs and were arrested through the effort of Ozoro vigilante group and handed over to the police. 

“But during a visit by the leadership of the community to the DPO, we were informed that the criminals had escaped with handcuffs.

“Following the development, the Ovie of Ozoro Kingdom, Anthony Ogbogbo, the President-General, Nicholas Areh, women leaders, youth leaders, vigilante groups and other sons and daughters of the community marched to the police station in anger to demand for the immediate transfer of the DPO.

“The DPO with some of his boys had been aiding and abetting criminals in the area.”

Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Emmanuel Egbabor, described the situation as conspiracy of the highest order, wondering how notorious criminals with handcuffs could escape from police custody.

When contacted by SaharaReporters, CSP Oghenedoro refused to speak on the matter.

