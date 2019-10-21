Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG

The Nigeria Police Service Commission has confirmed the appointment and promotion of officers within the police force.

This is coming weeks after the row between the police force and police service commission.

The appointment and promotion was vetoed at the sixth Plenary Meeting held in Abuja.

The commission approved the appointment of six Deputy Inspectors General of Police, with two to proceed on pre-retirement leave.

The commission also approved the promotion of 230 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents and 211 Assistant Superintendents to Deputy Superintendents.