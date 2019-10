Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has varied Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare's bail conditions.

Justice Ojukwu said she found it difficult to believe a man of Sowore's pedigree did not have anyone to deposit N50 million.

Sowore: From N100 million to N50 million and removes 50 million security deposits.

Bakare: From N50 million to N20 million

The case was adjourned until November 6 and 7