We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff

He admitted that Fayose maintained three accounts with the bank namely: Spotless Investment, De Privateer, and a personal account domiciled in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

Lawrence Akande, a banker with Zenith Bank Plc., has told the Federal High Court that the financial institution sought the patronage of former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose.

Akande said this on Monday at the Federal High Court in Lagos while giving testimony in the ongoing criminal trial of the former governor.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had accused Fayose of offences bothering on money laundering.

Akande had earlier appeared before former trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

But following a petition written by the EFCC alleging bias against the judge, the matter was re-assigned to Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke with the implication that all witnesses, who had testified before the previous judge would have to testify afresh.

Thirteen witnesses listed by the anti-graft agency had initially testified before the previous judge.

They included officials from several commercial banks, as well as a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro.

In his testimony before Justice Aneke, Akande told the court that as “a person of high network”, his bank sought patronage from Fayose.

He admitted that Fayose maintained three accounts with the bank namely: Spotless Investment, De Privateer, and a personal account domiciled in Lagos.

The witness also mentioned that sometime in June 2014, he received a call from Mr Fayose informing him that there will be a business transaction in Akure, which he passed on to the Akure Zonal Head of the branch to handle.

The banker then denied direct knowledge of the transaction including lodgements, payments or deposits.

After listening to the testimony, Justice Aneke then adjourned the trial till Tuesday, October 22.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections One Killed During Attack On Kogi Governorship Candidate’s Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ojukwu About To Rule On Sowore Bail Variation Application
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: N150 Million Bail: Sowore Approaches Court Today For Variation Of Bail Conditions
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Investigate MDAs Over Recruitment Scandal, SERAP Tells EFCC, ICPC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Money USSD Charge: Minister of Communication Calls For Discontinuation By Network Providers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News UPDATE: Lion Captured After Escape From Kano Zoo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections One Killed During Attack On Kogi Governorship Candidate’s Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Justice Ojukwu About To Rule On Sowore Bail Variation Application
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE: N150 Million Bail: Sowore Approaches Court Today For Variation Of Bail Conditions
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad