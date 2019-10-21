Woman Bites, Brutalizes 4-year-old Niece With Hot Knife, Blames Devil After Arrest

The neighbour urged the police to save the little girl from the series of abuse she had suffered in the hands of her aunt.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 21, 2019

Monsurat Olusanya, a 35-year-old mother of three, has been arrested by policemen in Ogun state for inflicting various degrees of injuries on her 4-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.

She was arrested after a resident of Tiluwalase community, in Owode Ijako, filed a complaint at the Sango Police Division.

The resident, who came with the girl to the police division, reported the case on October 18.

The neighbour urged the police to save the little girl from the series of abuse she had suffered in the hands of her aunt.

Olusanya had in her latest abuse, reportedly used a hot knife to injure the four-year-old.

Not satisfied, the suspect bit the little girl’s stomach and lips.

On interrogation, Olusanya admitted assaulting her niece but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her because as she said, the devil pushed her.

The victim, Fathia, has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect is currently being detained at Aango division while the biological parent of the victim has been contacted to come and take custody of their daughter.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
CRIME Gunmen Receive N.7 Million Ransom To Release Kidnapped Nigerian Pastor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 147 Abused Victims Found Inside Illegal Islamic Centre In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Constable Kills Female Sergeant In Delta
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News UPDATE: Lion Captured After Escape From Kano Zoo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections One Killed During Attack On Kogi Governorship Candidate’s Convoy
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Monkey Chants, Racist Abuse Make Players Abandon English FA Match
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Ghana Border Closure: Ghanaian Trade Union Urges Boycott Of Nigerian Goods
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Energy Nigerian Government Earmarks $1.61bn For 24-hour Power Supply —TCN
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Oba Of Benin Urges Buhari To Improve Security In Nigeria, Hails NAFEST
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Seven People Killed In Edo Governor Obaseki’s Convoy Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad