Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation

The Federal Character Commission has launched an investigation into
alleged secret recruitments by some agencies of the federal
government.
The Secretary, Federal Character Commission, Mohammed Tukur, made this
known on Monday during the 2020 budget defence session for the Senate
Committee on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs.
Tukur, answering a question from the Committee Chairman, Sen. Danjuma
La’ah, said the commission would avail the committee necessary
information regarding his findings as soon as the probe was concluded,
Daily Trust reports.
Speaking with newsmen after the budget defence, Tukur said: “There
must be approval from the office of the Head of Service, and there
must be budgetary approval from the budget office.
“Then, you will come to the Federal Character Commission for the
Character Balancing Index, which would indicate the states that should
be prioritized and those that should not be prioritized.
“This is because states that are under-represented in that agency that
is recruiting would be addressed. It is after this had been done that
you will go back to the Accountant General who will give you the
Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System number platform as
directed by the president.
“It is not one agency affair. In some of the agencies, you don’t need
to go to the office of the Accountant General to recruit. We attend to
all issues brought before us and we ensure that justice, fairness, and
equity are reflected in our reports.”