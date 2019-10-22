Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation

The Secretary, Federal Character Commission, Mohammed Tukur, made this known on Monday during the 2020 budget defence session for the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

The Federal Character Commission has launched an investigation into
alleged secret recruitments by some agencies of the federal
government.

The Secretary, Federal Character Commission, Mohammed Tukur, made this
known on Monday during the 2020 budget defence session for the Senate
Committee on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs.

Tukur, answering a question from the Committee Chairman, Sen. Danjuma
La’ah, said the commission would avail the committee necessary
information regarding his findings as soon as the probe was concluded,
Daily Trust reports.

Speaking with newsmen after the budget defence, Tukur said: “There
must be approval from the office of the Head of Service, and there
must be budgetary approval from the budget office.

“Then, you will come to the Federal Character Commission for the
Character Balancing Index, which would indicate the states that should
be prioritized and those that should not be prioritized.

“This is because states that are under-represented in that agency that
is recruiting would be addressed. It is after this had been done that
you will go back to the Accountant General who will give you the
Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System number platform as
directed by the president.


“It is not one agency affair. In some of the agencies, you don’t need
to go to the office of the Accountant General to recruit. We attend to
all issues brought before us and we ensure that justice, fairness, and
equity are reflected in our reports.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE: N150 Million Bail: Sowore Approaches Court Today For Variation Of Bail Conditions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Recover $103bn Loss From Oil Sale, Falana Tells Senate President
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE: N150 Million Bail: Sowore Approaches Court Today For Variation Of Bail Conditions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Youths Block Suleja-Minna-Bida Highway Over Bad Roads
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad