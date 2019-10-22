Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation

The Federal Character Commission has launched an investigation into

alleged secret recruitments by some agencies of the federal

government.



The Secretary, Federal Character Commission, Mohammed Tukur, made this

known on Monday during the 2020 budget defence session for the Senate

Committee on Federal Character and Inter-governmental Affairs.



Tukur, answering a question from the Committee Chairman, Sen. Danjuma

La’ah, said the commission would avail the committee necessary

information regarding his findings as soon as the probe was concluded,

Daily Trust reports.



Speaking with newsmen after the budget defence, Tukur said: “There

must be approval from the office of the Head of Service, and there

must be budgetary approval from the budget office.



“Then, you will come to the Federal Character Commission for the

Character Balancing Index, which would indicate the states that should

be prioritized and those that should not be prioritized.



“This is because states that are under-represented in that agency that

is recruiting would be addressed. It is after this had been done that

you will go back to the Accountant General who will give you the

Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System number platform as

directed by the president.





“It is not one agency affair. In some of the agencies, you don’t need

to go to the office of the Accountant General to recruit. We attend to

all issues brought before us and we ensure that justice, fairness, and

equity are reflected in our reports.”