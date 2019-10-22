Court Grants Bail To Owners Of Two Katsina Rehabilitation Centres

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

Two owners of spiritual rehabilitation centres in Katsina State currently being prosecuted for operating illegally and maltreating inmates were on Tuesday granted bail by two different courts in Katsina, PUNCH reports.

First to be granted bail was the owner of Niga Rehabilitation and Reformation Centre, Kofar Durbi quarters, Mallam Salisu Hamisu.

Hamisu, 52, was admitted to bail in the sum of N1m, three ‘reasonable and responsible sureties’, one of whom must be a director in the civil service.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the case to November 14, 2019 for mention.

Also on Tuesday, another court granted bail to owner of the Daura rehabilitation centre, Mallam Bello Abdullahi.

The court also granted bail to Habibu Bello, 28, and Abba Abubakar, 16, also standing trial along with the cleric.

The presiding chief magistrate while ruling on the bail application, insisted that the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended allowed for their bail.

He said, “The 1999 Federal Constitution of Nigeria as amended allows for the bail of the accused.

“I don’t agree with the argument of the police prosecutor that if the accused were granted bail, it would jeopardise investigation. I accordingly grant the three accused persons bail.”

Each of the accused persons were granted bail in the sum of N100,000.

He also directed that the trio should have one surety each with a house within the jurisdiction of the court.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case to November 13, 2019 for mention.

