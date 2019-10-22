Dino Melaye Vs Smart Adeyemi: INEC Fixes November 16 For Rerun Of Kogi West Senatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed the dates for

conducting rerun elections for the Sabuwa State Constituency, Katsina

State and Kogi West Senatorial District.



Dino Melaye and Smart Adeyemi will slug it out in the rerun on November 16.



According to a communique from INEC, the commission met on Monday to

consider the timetable for the elections.



The electoral body fixed the 30 November 2019 for the conduct of a

Katsina by-election, while the 16 November has been scheduled for the

rerun of the Kogi-West senatorial election.



According to INEC, the Kogi rerun election will take place

simultaneously with the Kogi governorship election fixed for November

16 as that of Bayelsa State.



Adeyemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the Kogi

West senatorial district election, last August said his party was not

afraid of a rerun.



He said this while commending the judgment of the election petitions

tribunal that sacked the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino

Melaye.



Justice Anthony Chijioke-led panel of the Kogi State election

petitions tribunal had ordered a fresh election in the senatorial

district.



In his reaction, Senator Adeyemi noted that as a student of law, he

had always believed that the court is where those who have been

cheated get justice.



He insisted that he would reclaim his mandate in the rerun ordered by

the tribunal, stressing that he has built the image to win the

election over the years.



The two-time senator compared himself to Melaye who contested the

election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



He said, “We are not afraid to go for a rerun because the people can

assess the two personalities. They know our antecedents, they know our

track records, they know who we are and what we stand for.



However, Melaye, in a comment that generated heated debates online,

considered Adeyemi as his 'political wife' that he would beat in the

forthcoming election.

