EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Mompha Over Alleged Internet Fraud, Money Laundering

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of a popular Instagram celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha also known as Mompha.

This was made known through the official Twitter handle of the commission on Tuesday.

Mustapha was said to have been arrested by the anti-graft agency in the Federal Captial Territory, Abuja.

In a statement, the EFCC said Mompha was arrested for his alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud and money laundering.

It said, “The EFCC, Lagos office, has arrested social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha, for alleged involvement in Internet-related fraud and money laundering.

“The suspect, a premium and first-class customer of one of the popular international airlines, was arrested on October 18, 2019 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirate, following series of intelligence reports received by the commission.

“Actionable cross-border intelligence received from collaborative law enforcement agencies about his alleged involvement in the criminal activities further strengthened our suspicion.”

Mustapha, who allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the guise of being a Bureau de Change operator, is always seen with his little son flaunting huge amount of foreign currencies on his social media platforms.

The suspect has volunteered useful information to the operatives and has admitted being reasonably involved in the first two cases he was accused of.

At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total worth of over N20m were recovered from him.

The EFCC said he will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

