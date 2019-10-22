Nigeria Now Fighting Global Terrorists, Boko Haram Technically Defeated -Lai Mohammed

Mohammed said his position in 2015 that Boko Haram was technically defeated was based on what he saw.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, believes
Boko Haram have been technically defeated despite continued onslaughts
by the terrorist group.

The minister stated this on Monday when he paid a working visit to the
new corporate headquarters of The Sun in Lagos.

Fielding questions from the editorial board of the newspaper led by
the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, the minister
said Nigeria was currently facing global terrorism.

He stated, “I stand by what I said that Boko Haram is technically defeated.

“What we are having today is global terrorism where you have ISIS,
ISWAP, Al-Qaeda all working together.

“Terrorism is a global issue. Between 2009 and 2015 we were fighting
Boko Haram, but today we are fighting global terrorism where the
remnants of the Army in Syria are now joining hands with the ISWAP and
others."

Mohammed said his position in 2015 that Boko Haram was technically
defeated was based on what he saw.

He explained, “I was on the ground in Bama, Konduga, and Maiduguri and
I know what I saw before I made that claim.

“We are fighting global terrorism and that is why we are appealing to
our foreign partners, especially the UN and our neighbours.

“By the time we get more platforms and the new helicopters that are
being expected there will be a tremendous improvement.”
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Recover $103bn Loss From Oil Sale, Falana Tells Senate President
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Okonjo-Iweala's Family Crisis: Ex-Finance Minister's Relatives, State Government Battle Over Late Father's Throne
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News LIVE: N150 Million Bail: Sowore Approaches Court Today For Variation Of Bail Conditions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME How We Rescued Rambo, Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner Of Police -Nigerian Police
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
How We Were Sexually Abused In Illegal Kaduna Rehab Centre - Victim
CRIME Video: Inside Nigeria's Rehabilitation Centre Where Female Inmates Were Sexually Abused
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Niger Delta Women, Youth Tackle Divisional Police Officer Over Escape Of Two Notorious Criminals
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Ghana 13 Nigerian Girls Arrested In Ghana For Alleged Prostitution
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad