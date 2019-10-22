Nigeria Now Fighting Global Terrorists, Boko Haram Technically Defeated -Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's Minister of Information and Culture, believes

Boko Haram have been technically defeated despite continued onslaughts

by the terrorist group.



The minister stated this on Monday when he paid a working visit to the

new corporate headquarters of The Sun in Lagos.



Fielding questions from the editorial board of the newspaper led by

the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, the minister

said Nigeria was currently facing global terrorism.



He stated, “I stand by what I said that Boko Haram is technically defeated.



“What we are having today is global terrorism where you have ISIS,

ISWAP, Al-Qaeda all working together.



“Terrorism is a global issue. Between 2009 and 2015 we were fighting

Boko Haram, but today we are fighting global terrorism where the

remnants of the Army in Syria are now joining hands with the ISWAP and

others."



Mohammed said his position in 2015 that Boko Haram was technically

defeated was based on what he saw.



He explained, “I was on the ground in Bama, Konduga, and Maiduguri and

I know what I saw before I made that claim.



“We are fighting global terrorism and that is why we are appealing to

our foreign partners, especially the UN and our neighbours.



“By the time we get more platforms and the new helicopters that are

being expected there will be a tremendous improvement.”

