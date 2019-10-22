The Press Shouldn't Be Gagged, Don Jazzy Says

In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Don Jazzy warned against the potential gagging of the press, stating that instead journalists should be praised for risking their lives to expose corruption in government agencies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

Nigerian musician and producer, Don Jazzy, has reacted to the news that Nigerian authorities were planning to arrest investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo. 

He said, "The threat to the freedom, life and safety of Investigative journalist @fisayosoyombo, who took it upon himself to expose the corrupt and illegal practices of top government agencies is unwarranted to say the least. 

"The freedom of the press shouldn't be gagged."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

