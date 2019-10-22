SERAP Vows To Take Legal Action If Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, Is Arrested

Soyombo had published a report exposing the rot and corrupt practices in the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Correctional Service.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

The Socio-Economic Right and Accountability Project has pledged to take legal actions against any government institution that arrests Fisayo Soyombo for his investigative reporting.

Soyombo had published a report exposing the rot and corrupt practices in the Nigeria Police Force and Nigeria Correctional Service.

Fisayo, in his latest undercover report, spent two weeks in detention — five days in a police cell and eight as an inmate in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos — to track corruption in Nigeria’s criminal justice system beginning from the moment of arrest by the police to the point of release by the prison.

SERAP, in a tweet thread, stated that Fisayo’s work detailed the perversion in the course of justice existing in the police and prison while describing the reported planned arrest of Soyombo as another assault on media freedom in Nigeria.

SERAP said, “We condemn the reported plan by Nigerian authorities to arrest Fisayo Soyombo over his undercover investigations, which exposed the depth of corruption in Nigerian police cells and prison. We’ll take appropriate legal action(s) to challenge any arbitrary arrest of the journalist.   See Also Exclusive BREAKING: I'm In Hiding, Says Nigerian Journalist Soyombo As Security Agents Hunt For Him 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

“Soyombo’s work detailed how Nigerian policemen “pervert the course of justice in their quest for ill-gotten money.

“The reported plan to arrest Soyombo is yet another assault on media freedom in Nigeria and plot to put investigative journalism in the digital age under serious threat.”

The group posited that what Soyombo did is absolutely what investigative journalists and indeed citizens need to do to keep government accountable in a free society, which Nigeria aspires to become.

The group called on the police to vigorously denounce the threat and reported plan to arrest Soyombo, adding that law enforcement agencies shouldn’t be tools in the hands of politicians to harass, intimidate and arbitrarily arrest journalists for doing their job.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Legal Court Remands Two British Nationals Over P&ID Scam
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Maina: Court Orders Government To Seize 23 Properties Belonging To Embattled Ex-Pension Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity Naira Marley’s Cybercrime Trial To Begin Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of Saraki's Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption We Begged Fayose To Patronise Us, Says Zenith Bank’s Staff
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Travel Shame Of Lagos: Roads Everywhere, Nowhere To Drive Because Of Bad Governance
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Court Remands Two British Nationals Over P&ID Scam
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Celebrity Davido, Chioma Welcome Baby Boy
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Kidnapped In Kaduna, N50m Demanded To Free Him
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Jobs Buhari Regime's Alleged Secret Recruitment: Federal Character Commission Begins Investigation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections INEC: 24 Candidates To Contest In Kogi Senatorial Election Rerun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Dino Melaye Vs Smart Adeyemi: INEC Fixes November 16 For Rerun Of Kogi West Senatorial Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Rejects Niger Delta Ministry’s Budget
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad