UPDATE: Four Nigerians Wounded In Latest Xenophobic Violence In South Africa

This comes less than a week after a Nigerian, Ikenna Otugo, was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown persons in Empageni, South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

Xenophobic attacks in South Africa NAN

 

Three Nigerians have been injured in fresh xenophobic attacks in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa, PUNCH reports.

This comes less than a week after a Nigerian, Ikenna Otugo, was reportedly stabbed to death by unknown persons in Empageni, South Africa.

President of the Nigerian Union South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, confirmed the attacks, saying the incident began in the early hours of Tuesday.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Under Attack In South Africa 0 Comments 9 Hours Ago

He said, “The Department of Home Affairs, which is like our own Ministry of Interior that deals with immigration and citizens’ issues, is in the (South African) parliament briefing the parliament on migration today (Tuesday).

“While that was going on, there was an attack on foreign nationals in Witbank area of Mpumalanga Province and there are some locations mainly in Extension 10, even the police commander there was giving a warning to foreign nationals to be careful.

“Though no death has been recorded so far, there have been loss of properties and people have been injured. At the last count, there are four of them that have been injured who are Nigerians.”

Olubajo also confirmed that the shop of a prominent Nigerian in the area was burnt down.

He added, “We are very saddened that even after all the efforts of the two governments to forge ahead with good programmes and suggestions here and there, this kind of thing happened.

“It is so unfortunately because they have to go back to the drawing board or speed up the implementation of some of the mechanisms they agreed on.

“We believe that if there is no deterrent for some of the perpetrators of these crimes against Africans, Nigerians in particular, these things will continue to happen.”

In September, at least 600 Nigerians were forced to return home after xenophobic violence targeted their lives and businesses.

Though President Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa said both countries would work together to prevent a repeat of such, Tuesday’s episode of the traditional violence against African migrants especially Nigerians has rubbished all those assurances. 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Under Attack In South Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights Xenophobic Attacks: Dabiri-Erewa Blasts South African Home Affairs Minister, Says FG Ready To Act
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
South Africa President Of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, Resigns
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
South Africa South Africa Waives Visa Requirement For Ghana, Others, Says More “Homework” Needed Before Adding Nigeria
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
CRIME South Africa Expresses Concern Over Threat By NANS
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian High Commission In South Africa Invites Victims Of Xenophobic Attack After SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Edo: FRSC Officials Pummel Man To Death, Hide Corpse In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ICPC Declares Obono-Obla Wanted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Under Attack In South Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How Zenith Bank Took Bullion Van To Evacuate Cash For Fayose –Witness
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of N6.42bn Linked To Deizani's Associate, Kola Aluko
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Another Torture Centre With 11 Inmates Found In Zaria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Remands Two British Nationals Over P&ID Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech SERAP Vows To Take Legal Action If Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, Is Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Two Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others Captured By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Celebrity EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Mompha Over Alleged Internet Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad