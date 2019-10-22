We've No Intention Of Arresting Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo -Prisons Boss

The CG said this in reaction to reports that efforts were ongoing to arrest of the journalist.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 22, 2019

 

Ja'afaru Ahmed, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has said that they have no plan on arresting investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, for revealing the corrupt activities going on in the Ikoyi Prison.

The CG said this in reaction to reports that efforts were ongoing to arrest of the journalist.

He said, “The Service has no intention of arresting or harassing the journalist over his alleged findings.

“We look forward to more constructive engagement with the media and the general public with a view to strengthening the implementation of the Nigerian Correctional Service Act, 2019.” See Also Exclusive BREAKING: I'm In Hiding, Says Nigerian Journalist Soyombo As Security Agents Hunt For Him 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

The CG added that a panel had been instituted to commence full investigation to unravel corruption going on in the Ikoyi Prison.

He added that the service was willing to work with the general public as well as relevant stakeholders in the justice sector to actualise the policy objectives of transforming the Nigerian Correctional Service into a modern reformatory institution that operates in line with best international practices.

Fisayo, in his undercover report, spent two weeks in detention — five days in a police cell and eight as an inmate in Ikoyi Prison — to track corruption in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, beginning from the moment of arrest by the police to the point of release by the prison.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech SERAP Vows To Take Legal Action If Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, Is Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Free Speech Soyombo: Nigeria Back To Days Of Tyranny –HURIWA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Free Speech Agba Jalingo’s Trial Stalled On Technical Ground
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive BREAKING: I'm In Hiding, Says Nigerian Journalist Soyombo As Security Agents Hunt For Him
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Celebrity The Press Shouldn't Be Gagged, Don Jazzy Says
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Free Speech Fisayo Soyombo: Plan To Arrest Journalist Distasteful, Says Advocacy Group
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Edo: FRSC Officials Pummel Man To Death, Hide Corpse In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: ICPC Declares Obono-Obla Wanted
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerians Under Attack In South Africa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption How Zenith Bank Took Bullion Van To Evacuate Cash For Fayose –Witness
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of N6.42bn Linked To Deizani's Associate, Kola Aluko
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Another Torture Centre With 11 Inmates Found In Zaria
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Remands Two British Nationals Over P&ID Scam
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Free Speech SERAP Vows To Take Legal Action If Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, Is Arrested
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Two Boko Haram Commanders, 14 Others Captured By Nigerian Army
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Celebrity EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Mompha Over Alleged Internet Fraud, Money Laundering
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad