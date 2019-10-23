Buhari, Putin Agree To Strengthen Ties Between Nigeria And Russia

In a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, said the two leaders agreed to start new infrastructure projects and expand trade and investment, security and military cooperation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday in Sochi, Russia, agreed to put Nigeria-Russia relations on a fast track, and pursue the completion of all abandoned projects initiated by both countries, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said, “The cooperation, in a way will see to the rehabilitation of epileptic oil refineries through establishment of framework for a joint venture between Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Russia-based leading oil company, Lukoil.

“The issue of uncompleted and abandoned Ajaokuta Steel Rolling Mill was presented by President Buhari.

“His request for the return of Russia, on a government-to-government relationship for completion and commissioning of the plant, was accepted by President Putin.”






 

