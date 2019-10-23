JUST IN: Suspected Killers Of Imo Pastor Arrested By SARS

Until his killing in August, Megwa was a pastor with Graceland Assembly Church, Okwuemeke, Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

 

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command on Wednesday arrested the suspected killers of a pastor, Austin Megwa, according to PUNCH.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

He said the suspects, Moses Ijeoma, 39; and Ikenna Etiti, 29, were arrested during an operation led by the SARS Commander, Godfrey Victor, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo.

He stated, “Moses Ijeoma, 39, aka Ogbuefi;  and Ikenna Etiti, 29, both from Mgbala Agwa town in Oguta LGA, have been arrested for kidnap and murder of pastor Austin Megwa of Graceland Assembly, Okwuemeke in Owerri North LGA of Imo State.

“On October 16, these notorious and deadly kidnap suspects were arrested at Mgbala Agwa in Oguta LGA of Imo State by operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad following a tip off in connection with the kidnap and murder of Megwa on August 11, at Egbu road, Owerri.

“Suspects, who were recently released from custody at the Owerri Prison following their previous involvement in kidnap cases in the state, have made useful statements confessing to the crime and stating the roles they played in the kidnap and murder of the victim.

“Investigation is ongoing, as efforts have been intensified for the arrest of fleeing gang members.”

