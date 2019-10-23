Nigeria, South Africa To Adopt Early Warning Mechanism Over Xenophobic Attacks, Says Dabiri-Erewa

According to her the ministers of foreign affairs in both countries would ensure the implementation of the mechanisms as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

The Nigerian Government says it will implement the early warning signal mechanism recently signed with South Africa.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave the assurance following reports of renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in that country on Tuesday.

According to her the ministers of foreign affairs in both countries would ensure the implementation of the mechanisms as part of the efforts to curb xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

In a statement, Dabiri-Erewa said the Consul-General of Nigeria in South Africa, Godwin Adama, was on top of the situation.

She said, “The Consul General, Godwin Adama, is currently in Witbank, Mpumulanga, where the crisis happened.

“He is at a meeting with the highest police authorities there.

“The mission intervened immediately and the situation is currently under control.

“After this meeting, a meeting with Nigerians along with the South African Police will hold.”

In September, at least 600 Nigerians were forced to return home after xenophobic violence targeted their lives and businesses.

Though President Muhammadu Buhari and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa said both countries would work together to prevent a repeat of such, Tuesday’s episode of the traditional violence against African migrants especially Nigerians has rubbished all those assurances.

