Nigeria Third Most Dangerous Place To Live In The World –Report

Brazil, South Africa and Nigeria – the bottom three countries in the safety and security subcategory – are also the three worst-rated destinations for personal safety in particular

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 23, 2019

Nigeria has been adjudged to be the third most dangerous place to live in the world according to a report by InterNations.

In a post on Twitter on Wednesday, the group ranked Brazil top of the list of the most dangerous places while South Africa followed closely in second spot.

“Brazil, South Africa and Nigeria – the bottom three countries in the safety and security subcategory – are also the three worst-rated destinations for personal safety in particular,” said Malte Zeeck, founder and co-CEO of InterNations.

Argentina ranked below Nigeria at number four, followed by India at number five.

SaharaReporters, New York

