We’re Working To Resolve Crisis Between Military And NGOs

According to her, the issue was caused by lack of synergy and coordination, adding that her office would do everything possible to resolve the problem.

by SaharaReporters Oct 23, 2019

 

Minister of Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, on Wednesday said that efforts were ongoing to resolve the crisis between the military and Non-Governmental Organisations operating in Borno and other states in the North-Eastern part of the country.

According to her, the issue was caused by lack of synergy and coordination, adding that her office would do everything possible to resolve the problem.

Sadiya, who made the disclosure during a visit to the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State, said, “The lack of synergy and coordination is the main problem. 

“Under this new ministry, we hope to rectify these shortcomings and work for a better Nigeria with selfless humanitarian responses across the country.

“The ministry has initiated talks with both parties as well as Borno State Government to handle the situation.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of N6.42bn Linked To Deizani's Associate, Kola Aluko
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Abductors Of Ondo Judge Demand N50m Ransom From Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International Stolen Credit Card Details Retrieved From Naira Marley's Computer –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Soludo: Nigeria's Magical Miracle Centres Threat To Health Care
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Orders Forfeiture Of N6.42bn Linked To Deizani's Associate, Kola Aluko
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME UPDATE: Abductors Of Ondo Judge Demand N50m Ransom From Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Drugs Brazil-based Ibeh Chukwuma Arrested For Entering Nigeria With 5kg Of Cocaine
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Jobs 2.5 Million Young Nigerians Applied For 10,000 Job Slots -NSCDC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Journalism We've No Intention Of Arresting Investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo -Prisons Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Oil Saudi Wants Obedience From Nigeria To Help Improve Petroleum Prices
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Police Service Commission Confirms Appointment Of Six DIGs, Promotes 14 Commissioners To AIG
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Oil Nigeria Slips Out Of Top Three Oil Exporters To India
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad