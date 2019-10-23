We’re Working To Resolve Crisis Between Military And NGOs

Minister of Humanitarian Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, on Wednesday said that efforts were ongoing to resolve the crisis between the military and Non-Governmental Organisations operating in Borno and other states in the North-Eastern part of the country.

According to her, the issue was caused by lack of synergy and coordination, adding that her office would do everything possible to resolve the problem.

Sadiya, who made the disclosure during a visit to the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State, said, “The lack of synergy and coordination is the main problem.

“Under this new ministry, we hope to rectify these shortcomings and work for a better Nigeria with selfless humanitarian responses across the country.

“The ministry has initiated talks with both parties as well as Borno State Government to handle the situation.”