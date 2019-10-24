N2 Billion Scam: 14th Witness Testify Against Oronsanye, Nigeria's Former Head Of Service

Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission, has presented its 14th witness to testify against a former
Head of Service, Stephen Oronsanye, in an ongoing alleged N2 billion
contract fraud lawsuit.
Orosanye is standing trial alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, managing
director, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, and his company,
on a 49-count charge bordering on several contract award scams during
Oronsanye’s tenure.
The EFCC had a Union Bank branch manager, Adesegun Timothy, testify
against Oronsaye.
Meanwhile, there was a mild drama when the presiding judge, Justice
Inyang Ekwo, asked the EFCC to “put its house in order” in prosecuting
the case.
Ade Okeaya-Inneh, one of the defendants’ counsel, had told the court
that all documents tendered as exhibits had to be numbered properly.
“There are some documents the prosecution was supposed to tender which
were not properly numbered.
“Procedurally, they have to number those documents in order to assist
the court and it also helps us.
”They had served us some documents before and they served another set
today, they were supposed to have served them together so that we can
follow during examination-in-chief so it will be untidy for the court
to go on,” Okeaya-Inneh said.
Responding, the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, said, “The
court ordinarily always insists that all the documents to be tendered
as exhibits should be numbered from beginning to the end as a bundle.
”We have a document that is about 496 pages, part of the document was
served on them before yesterday and the remaining part was served on
them yesterday.
“So the complaint of the second defendant’s counsel was that the
pagination on the document is different from what is before the
court.”
He, however, said the prosecution would heed the court’s advice in the
interest of justice.
Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until December 2, 3 and 4 for the
prosecution to call its three remaining witnesses.