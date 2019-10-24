N2 Billion Scam: 14th Witness Testify Against Oronsanye, Nigeria's Former Head Of Service

Orosanye is standing trial alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, managing director, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, and his company, on a 49-count charge bordering on several contract award scams during Oronsanye’s tenure.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2019

 

Nigeria's anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes
Commission, has presented its 14th witness to testify against a former
Head of Service, Stephen Oronsanye, in an ongoing alleged N2 billion
contract fraud lawsuit.

Orosanye is standing trial alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, managing
director, Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, and his company,
on a 49-count charge bordering on several contract award scams during
Oronsanye’s tenure.

The EFCC had a Union Bank branch manager, Adesegun Timothy, testify
against Oronsaye.

Meanwhile, there was a mild drama when the presiding judge, Justice
Inyang Ekwo, asked the EFCC to “put its house in order” in prosecuting
the case.

Ade Okeaya-Inneh, one of the defendants’ counsel, had told the court
that all documents tendered as exhibits had to be numbered properly.

“There are some documents the prosecution was supposed to tender which
were not properly numbered.

“Procedurally, they have to number those documents in order to assist
the court and it also helps us.

”They had served us some documents before and they served another set
today, they were supposed to have served them together so that we can
follow during examination-in-chief so it will be untidy for the court
to go on,” Okeaya-Inneh said.

Responding, the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, said, “The
court ordinarily always insists that all the documents to be tendered
as exhibits should be numbered from beginning to the end as a bundle.

”We have a document that is about 496 pages, part of the document was
served on them before yesterday and the remaining part was served on
them yesterday.

“So the complaint of the second defendant’s counsel was that the
pagination on the document is different from what is before the
court.”

He, however, said the prosecution would heed the court’s advice in the
interest of justice.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter until December 2, 3 and 4 for the
prosecution to call its three remaining witnesses.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Stolen Credit Card Details Retrieved From Naira Marley's Computer –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General Seeks 2.5 Per Cent Commission On Recovered Loot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Bribe: FRSC Officials Arrested For Extorting Nigerians On Highways
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME I Killed 9 Not 10 Girls But Ask Police To Give Back My Money -Nigerian Serial Killer Tells Court
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
International Stolen Credit Card Details Retrieved From Naira Marley's Computer –EFCC Witness
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion We Are Sons And Daughters Of Oduduwa, Not Yorubas By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Suspected Killers Of Imo Pastor Arrested By SARS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Offa Robbery Update: Nigerian Police Keep Mum On Suspects, Loot
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Jobs 2.5 Million Young Nigerians Applied For 10,000 Job Slots -NSCDC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue 15 From Another Illegal Torture House In Adamawa
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Soludo: Nigeria's Magical Miracle Centres Threat To Health Care
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
News Prepare For Allowance Increase, Youth Minister Tells Corps Members
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Saraki Cries Out Over Forfeiture Of Properties To Nigerian Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad