National Identity Number Now Compulsory For All Admission Seekers –JAMB

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board has said that the National Identify Number is now a prerequisite for all prospective admission seekers to register for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Coordinator of JAMB in Ondo State, Babatunde Bamisaye, who made this disclosure in Akure, the state capital, said the board will henceforth register only candidates with the NIN beginning from 2020.

Bamisaye said the NIN, which is being issued by the National Identity Management Commission, would also help to curtail malpractices in UTME.

He said, “Henceforth, the board (JAMB) will register only candidates with the NIN which is issued by the NIMC and it would become the prerequisite to enter any of our tertiary institutions.

“So, we have been asking prospective candidates to visit NIMC office and register for their NIN.”