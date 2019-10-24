Nigeria To Buy 12 Attack Helicopters From Russia

MI-35m

Russia and Nigeria have signed a deal for the sale of 12 attack helicopters to the former.

The agreement was inked on Wednesday in the Russian city of Sochi where African heads of state including President Muhammadu Buhari are meeting with Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, a report from Moscow-based news agency RIAsaid.

Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had said that discussions around arms procurement will form part of conversations with Putin.

Nigeria's Ambassador to Russia, Stephen Ogbah, had earlier noted that the country intends to purchase Russian helicopters, planes, tanks and other military equipment.

He said a draft deal had been finalised and was waiting for a logical conclusion which arrived on Wednesday.

While full details of the purchase have not emerged, Ogbah said the agreement will open new possibilities in such areas as the supply of military equipment and training for specialists.