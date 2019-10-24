NJC Recommends Four Justices To President Buhari For Promotion

The council also recommended the appointments of Tsoho John as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, B. Kanyip as National President of Industrial Court, Esther Edigin as Chief Judge of the Edo High Court and Eunice Aderonke Alade as President of the Ondo Customary Court of Appeal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2019

 

The National Judicial Council has nominated four justices to President Muhammadu Buhari for elevation into the apex court.

In a statement on Thursday, NJC spokesperson, Soji Oye, disclosed that Adamu Jauro, Emmanuel Agim, C. Oseji and Helen Ogunwumiju have been nominated to occupy seats at the Supreme Court.

Oye said Mathias Olusegun Agboola, Sikiru Adeposi Oke, Olorunfemi Judith Ajanaku and Lawrence Olawale Arojo were all appointed judges of the Osun State High Court.

He said the council approved the appointments of Bawa Sunday Baba, Nkeruwem Martin Obot and Yahaya Adamu as judges in Nasarawa, Akwa Ibom and Kogi high courts respectively.

Onyinye Samuel Anumonye and Victoria Toochukwu were all appointed as judges in the Anambra State High Court while Goje Yahaya Hamman was appointed as a judge in Taraba High Court.

Also Benson Anya, Enyinnaya Okezie and Adiele Ogbonna were all appointed judges in Abia State High Court.

Ibrahim Alhaji Ya’u was appointed as Kadi, Jigawa Sharia Court of Appeal.

Oye said, “All appointed judges are expected to be sworn-in after the approval of the President and their respective state governors and or confirmation by the Senate and state Houses of Assembly as the case may be.”

