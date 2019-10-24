Teacher Who Raped Two-year-old Gets 60-year Imprisonment

The teacher was charged with one count charge bothering on the rape of a minor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 24, 2019

 

A supervisor at Chrisland School, Lekki, Lagos, Adegboyega Adenekan, who raped a two-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Justice Sybil Nwaka sitting at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced and convicted 47-year-old Adenekan to jail.

The teacher was charged with one count charge bothering on the rape of a minor.

Justice Nwaka, while giving the ruling, held that the evidence before the court showed that the supervisor was guilty as charged.

The judge said, “This defendant is conscienceless, wicked, an animal, and not fit to walk on the streets.

“I hereby sentence Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years imprisonment. This is the sentence of the court.”

Nwaka said that schools should not only be interested in economic gains but the welfare of pupils as well.

The judge added, “Schools should not cover up teachers who sexually abuse children.

“Parents should not be carried away by the aesthetics of schools. This case may just be the tip of the iceberg as a lot of our children are suffering in silence.

“Parents should be bold enough to confront teachers and school management because a lot of our children are suffering in silence.

“I advise or recommend that the education and social welfare ministry workers should visit schools randomly to give them a check.”

Seven witnesses, including the pupil and her mother testified for the prosecution, which closed its case on March 14, while the defence called five witnesses.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME VIDEO: How Nigerian Judge, Driver, Travellers Were Kidnapped By Gunmen
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Corruption Former INEC Chairman, Maurice Iwu, Aided Concealment Of N1.23bn -EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption I Did Not Investigate Naira Marley, EFCC’s Witness Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Years After, Police Arrest Prime Suspect In The Murder Of Catholic Priest, Brother In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Oyo Court Jails Nigerian For Defrauding American
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Admits Evans’ Confessional Statement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME VIDEO: How Nigerian Judge, Driver, Travellers Were Kidnapped By Gunmen
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Putin: Russia Wrote Off $20 Billion Debt Owed By African Nations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Business Nigeria To Buy 12 Attack Helicopters From Russia
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria’s Attorney-General Seeks 2.5 Per Cent Commission On Recovered Loot
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: FEC Approves Name Change For Ministry Of Communications
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Former INEC Chairman, Maurice Iwu, Aided Concealment Of N1.23bn -EFCC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Telecom Operators Describe New USSD Charges As Double Billing
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption I Did Not Investigate Naira Marley, EFCC’s Witness Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money Government Orders NCC To Sanction Telecos Over Illegal Charges
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Substandard Mosquito Nets: Nigerian Government Breaks Silence
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Four Years After, Police Arrest Prime Suspect In The Murder Of Catholic Priest, Brother In Ondo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Money Debtors Forfeit N264bn Worth of Properties As AMCON Retrieves N759bn Debt
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad