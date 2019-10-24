Teacher Who Raped Two-year-old Gets 60-year Imprisonment

A supervisor at Chrisland School, Lekki, Lagos, Adegboyega Adenekan, who raped a two-year-old girl, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Justice Sybil Nwaka sitting at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced and convicted 47-year-old Adenekan to jail.

The teacher was charged with one count charge bothering on the rape of a minor.

Justice Nwaka, while giving the ruling, held that the evidence before the court showed that the supervisor was guilty as charged.

The judge said, “This defendant is conscienceless, wicked, an animal, and not fit to walk on the streets.

“I hereby sentence Adegboyega Adenekan to 60 years imprisonment. This is the sentence of the court.”

Nwaka said that schools should not only be interested in economic gains but the welfare of pupils as well.

The judge added, “Schools should not cover up teachers who sexually abuse children.

“Parents should not be carried away by the aesthetics of schools. This case may just be the tip of the iceberg as a lot of our children are suffering in silence.

“Parents should be bold enough to confront teachers and school management because a lot of our children are suffering in silence.

“I advise or recommend that the education and social welfare ministry workers should visit schools randomly to give them a check.”

Seven witnesses, including the pupil and her mother testified for the prosecution, which closed its case on March 14, while the defence called five witnesses.