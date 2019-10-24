United States Partners Tony Elumelu Foundation On Entrepreneurship

The United States Government has announced a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation to promote entrepreneurship initiatives in Nigeria as a way to create job growth, economic prosperity and political stability in the country.

Making the announcement in Lagos on Thursday, U.S Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, said that through a public diplomacy grant of $105, 000, the U.S. Consulate was supporting the training of a cohort of entrepreneurs from Southern Nigeria under the 2019 Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Program.

She said, “Under this partnership, we selected 20 U.S. Consulate/TEF Fellows to receive additional entrepreneurship training through a day-long program at the U.S. Consulate General that utilise some of the resources of the Young African Leaders Initiative including alumni of the Mandela Washington Fellowship.

“The 20 Fellows were selected from the Consular District with a priority being placed on five key sectors: energy, technology, transportation, agriculture, and health.

“This program is intended to give these Fellows insight to innovative U.S business models that will help them manage their businesses, market their products or services, seek capital, and develop partnerships.

“One of U.S Mission’s primary goals is to support Nigeria’s economic development, and entrepreneurship is a key driver of economic growth and success.

“That is why the U.S Department of State supports entrepreneurs all over the world by working with host nation governments and non-government organisations such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

“Our partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation promotes our ongoing efforts to advance entrepreneurship in Nigeria and is yet another example of our long-standing commitment to supporting Nigeria as it strives to diversify its economy.

“I applaud the leadership of the Tony Elumelu Foundation for their dedication to empowering budding African entrepreneurs as catalyst for the social and economic development of the continent.”